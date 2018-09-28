Russia's Sakhalin-1 current oil output at 250,000 bpd -ONGC exec

NEW DELHI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil output at Russia’s sakhalin-1 project currently stands at about 250,000 barrels per day, India’s ONGC Videsh managing director said on Friday.

“Earlier this year Russia lifted some restrictions on output, so at project level, the current production is about 250,000 bpd”, N.K. Verma told Reuters.

ONGC Videsh, which is part of the Sakhalin-1 consortium, is the overseas investment arm of India’s biggest explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)