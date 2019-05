BRATISLAVA, May 23 (Reuters) - Russian crude oil flows into Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline resumed at 1800 local time (1600 GMT) on Wednesday, pipeline operator Transpetrol said on Thursday.

Flows through the Druzhba pipeline were suspended last month due to contaminated crude in the system, sending shockwaves through global oil markets. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth)