MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Slovakia is open to discussions on contaminated Russian oil and confident that Russia wants to remain a reliable supplier, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

Bratislava will determine damages from the incident after calculating the costs of cleaning the oil, he said. (Reporting by Maria Grabar; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Jason Neely)