Surgutneftegas awards 480,000 T of Urals ex-Primorsk and Novorossiisk

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s Surgutneftegas awarded a spot tender on Friday to sell four cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each for loading from the port of Primorsk in May and a cargo of 80,000 tonnes from the Black Sea’s Novorossiisk port, traders said.

The cargoes were sold from a discount of $0.20 a barrel to BFOE to a premium of some $0.30 a barrel - lower than in the previous tender awarded on Thursday, according to market sources.

Litasco purchased two cargoes for loading from Primorsk on May 23-24 and 26-27, while cargoes for loading on May 19-20 and 24-25 were sold to Unipec and Trafigura, traders said.

Surgutneftegas also awarded a cargo of 80,000 tonnes for loading from Novorossiisk on May 22-23 at dated Brent plus $0.90 a barrel, traders said.

The producer also offered 200,000 tonnes of Urals loading from Ust-Luga in May, but failed to place the cargoes for the second time this week due to weak demand for Ust-luga barrels and issued a third round. (Reporting by Olga Yagova, editing by Louise Heavens)