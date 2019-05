MOSCOW, May 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s energy ministry said on Friday that tankers were being loaded with clean oil at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga after oil imports via its Druzhba pipeline were halted due to contamination.

Poland, Germany, Ukraine, Slovakia and other countries halted Russian oil imports via the Druzhba pipeline last month after finding contaminants that could damage refinery equipment. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Louise Heavens)