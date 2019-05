MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Tatneft said on Tuesday it had nothing to do with the contamination of oil in Russia’s Druzhba pipeline last month.

Tatneft said in a statement that its oil supplies to Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft’s network were under control and that it did not use organic chloride - the substance in the contamination - for its oil production. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Alexander Smith)