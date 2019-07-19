Energy
UPDATE 1-Russia's Transneft board to discuss tainted oil, elect chairman

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday its board of directors would discuss the clean-up of contamination in the Druzhba pipeline at a meeting on July 24, and would elect a chairman.

The board of directors is currently chaired by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, who may be reappointed. The company’s president is Kremlin ally Nikolai Tokarev. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

