MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s Transneft has found ways to speed up its clean-up of the Druzhba pipeline following an oil contamination and it should be working normally in 6-8 months, Interfax news agency cited CEO Nikolai Tokarev as saying on Thursday.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova