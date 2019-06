MOSCOW, June 14 (Reuters) - Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft expects the Druzhba pipeline to resume full operations from July 1, TASS news agency cited the company’s vice president Sergey Andronov as saying on Friday.

Russia halted some oil supplies in April after excessive levels of organic chloride were found in the million barrel-per-day pipeline that crosses Belarus and serves customers as far west as Germany. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; editing by David Evans)