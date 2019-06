MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) - Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft expects the Druzhba pipeline to be pumping normal volumes within two or three months following a major oil contamination, TASS news agency cited the company as saying on Tuesday.

Transneft said it expected no changes to be made to its oil supply plan this year because of the contamination, RIA news agency cited the company as saying. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter)