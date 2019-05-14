Ukraine to pump contaminated oil to Hungary, Slovakia within 4-6 months

BRATISLAVA, May 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s oil pipeline operator Ukrtransnafta will pump contaminated Russian oil it is storing to Hungary and Slovakia in four to six months’ time, its head Nikolai Gavrilenko said on Tuesday.

Around 350,000 tonnes of contaminated oil remained in Ukraine’s portion of the Druzhba pipeline as of May 14 after an incident last month and Kiev hopes to receive compensation from Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft for the additional storage costs, he told Reuters. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Alexander Smith)