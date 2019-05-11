Ukraine's Ukrtransnafta resumes oil transfers to Europe on Druzhba pipeline

KIEV, May 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Ukrtransnafta said on Saturday it had resumed oil transfers to European clients via the Druzhba pipeline, lifting a suspension put in place due to quality concerns over Russian oil.

“At 14:35 (11:35 GMT) Ukratransnafta restarted the transit of oil to European consumers using the Druzhba pipeline. This became possible, in essence, after specialists from Hungarian firm MOL conducted additional analyses of the oil currently held in the pipeline and confirmed their readiness to accept it,” the statement said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Polina Ivanova)