Energy
July 15, 2019 / 8:22 AM / in 2 hours

Russia says Ust-Luga oil has normal organic chloride level

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Reservoirs in Russia’s Ust-Luga port did not contain contaminated oil on Monday and had an organic chloride content of 3.5 parts per million (ppm), a level well within the normal range, the energy ministry said.

Organic chloride levels have been closely scrutinised following a major oil contamination earlier this year. Levels are expected to range this week from 3.1-4.4 ppm, the ministry said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Tom Balmforth, editing by Maria Kiselyova)

