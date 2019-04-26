Russian Urals crude loadings from Ust-Luga have resumed -port official, trade sources

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude loadings from the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga have resumed, port official and trade sources told Reuters on Friday.

Two 100,000-tonne vessels, Front Sirius and Tanacity Venture, have been moored to lift Rosneft and Russneft barrels respectively. The first hand buyer of both cargoes is Glencore, according to trade sources.

A cargo from Kazakh producers scheduled for loading on Apr. 24-25 was not shipped, nor the next, from Rosneft, scheduled for loading on Apr. 25-26, traders said on Thursday.