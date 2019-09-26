Exxon sells 2 Nov-loading Russian Sokol crude at lower premiums - sources

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) -

* Exxon Mobil has sold two Russian Sokol crude cargoes loading in November at lower premiums of around $6.9 a barrel to Dubai quotes, three trade sources said on Thursday

* The company offered three Sokol crude cargoes to load over Nov. 2-6, Nov. 8-12 and Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 via a tender, and two of the three cargoes were sold, they said

* Details of the buyer were not immediately known; companies do not typically comment on such commercial matters

* Prior to this, ONGC sold a November-loading Sokol crude at premiums of around $7.1 a barrel to Dubai quotes (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)