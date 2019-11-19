Exxon sells Russian Sokol crude at slightly lower premiums -sources

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) -

* Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp has sold two cargoes of Russian Sokol crude for loading in January-February at premiums of around $9.00-$9.10 a barrel to Dubai quotes, slightly lower than premiums seen earlier this month, traders said on Tuesday SOK-DUB

* Exxon offered four 700,000-barrel Sokol crude cargoes to load over Jan. 2-5, Jan. 13-16, Jan. 23-26, Jan. 31-Feb. 3 in a spot tender that closed on Monday

* The buyers are not immediately known

* Prior to this, Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh sold its second cargo of January-loading Russian Sokol crude at a premium of around $9.30 a barrel to Dubai quotes, hovering around its highest level since September 2013 (Reporting By Shu Zhang; editing by Uttaresh.V)