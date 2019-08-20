Company News
August 20, 2019 / 9:49 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Exxon sells two Oct-loading Sokol crude cargoes at steady premiums-sources

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (Reuters) -

* Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp has sold two Sokol crude cargoes for October loading at premiums of about $5.65-$5.70 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a tender, two traders said on Tuesday

* Exxon did not award a third cargo in the tender, they said

* Buyers of the cargoes remain unknown

* Earlier this month, Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh sold an October-loading Sokol crude cargo at a premium of around $5.65 a barrel to Dubai quotes (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

