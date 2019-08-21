Company News
August 21, 2019 / 7:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's ONGC sells 3rd Oct-loading Sokol crude cargo at steady premium -sources

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) -

* Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude at a premium of about $5.75 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a tender, two trade sources told Reuters on Wednesday

* Oil major Chevron is believed to be the buyer of the 700,000-barrel cargo, the sources said, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media on the matter

* ONGC offered the cargo to load between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31

* Earlier this month, ONGC sold its second cargo to be loaded over Oct. 12-18 at a premium of about $5.65 a barrel to Dubai quotes

* Companies do not typically comment on such transactions (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

