India's ONGC sells Nov-loading Russian Sokol crude at highest premium in 4 months - sources

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* India’s ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude loading in November at the highest premium in four months, boosted by robust demand in Asia ahead of peak winter consumption, trade sources said on Thursday

* The 700,000-barrel cargo loading on Nov. 8-14 was sold to Glencore via a tender at $5.10-$5.20 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they said, some $1.30 higher than ONGC’s last deal SOK-DUB

* Sokol last traded at premiums above $5 a barrel for July-loading cargoes (Reporting by Florence Tan Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)