FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
September 13, 2018 / 2:54 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

India's ONGC sells Nov-loading Russian Sokol crude at highest premium in 4 months - sources

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* India’s ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude loading in November at the highest premium in four months, boosted by robust demand in Asia ahead of peak winter consumption, trade sources said on Thursday

* The 700,000-barrel cargo loading on Nov. 8-14 was sold to Glencore via a tender at $5.10-$5.20 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they said, some $1.30 higher than ONGC’s last deal SOK-DUB

* Sokol last traded at premiums above $5 a barrel for July-loading cargoes (Reporting by Florence Tan Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.