ONGC sells December Russian Sokol crude at higher premium-sources

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) -

* Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh sold one cargo of December-loading Russian Sokol crude at a premium of around $9.20-9.25 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a spot tender, the highest since September 2013, two traders said on Wednesday SOK-DUB

* The buyer was likely to have been trading house Trafigura

* ONGC offered the 700,000-barrel cargo to load over Dec. 20-26

* Prior to this, oil major Exxon Mobil Corp sold a cargo of December-loading Sokol crude at a premium of about $9 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the highest since early 2014 (Reporting by Shu Zhang; Editing by Susan Fenton)