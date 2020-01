SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) -

* Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh has sold one cargo of Russian Sokol crude SOK-DUB loading Feb. 27-March 4 at a premium of around $8.20 a barrel to Dubai quotes, lower than the spot premium seen last month, three traders said on Monday

* The buyer of the cargo was likely trading house Vitol

* In December, ONGC sold one cargo of Russian Sokol crude loading Jan. 31-Feb. 6 at a premium of around $$8.80-$8.90 a barrel to Dubai quotes (Reporting By Shu Zhang)