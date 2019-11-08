Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2019 / 4:26 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

ONGC sells January Russian Sokol crude at high premium-sources

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh sold one cargo of January-loading Russian Sokol crude at a premium of around $9.25 a barrel to Dubai quotes, hovering around its highest level since September 2013, two traders said on Friday

* The buyer of the cargo was likely trading house Glencore

* ONGC offered the 700,000-barrel cargo to load over Jan. 4-10

* Prior to this, ONGC sold one cargo of December-loading Russian Sokol crude at a premium of around $9.20-9.25 a barrel to Dubai quotes

Reporting By Shu Zhang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below