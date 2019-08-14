ONGC sells second Oct-loading Sokol crude at lower premium - sources

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) -

* Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh has sold one cargo of Russian Sokol crude at a premium of about $5.65 a barrel to Dubai quotes, three trade sources told Reuters on Wednesday

* Trading house Vitol is believed to be the buyer of the 700,000-barrel cargo, they said

* ONGC offered the cargo to load between Oct.12 and Oct.18

* Earlier this month, ONGC sold its first cargo to be loaded over Sept. 29-Oct. 5 at a premium of $5.80 a barrel to Dubai quotes to trading house Glencore (Reporting By Shu Zhang, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)