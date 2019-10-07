ONGC Videsh sells Dec-loading Russian Sokol crude at highest premium in 5 yrs-sources

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) -

* Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude at a premium of around $8.3 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a spot tender, the highest since mid-2014 SOK-DUB, three trade sources told Reuters on Monday

* The 700,000-barrel cargo was offered to load between Dec. 7-13

* The buyer of the cargo was not immediately known

* Prior to this, Exxon Mobil sold two November-loading Russian Sokol crude cargoes at premiums of around $6.9 a barrel to Dubai quotes (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)