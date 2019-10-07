Energy
October 7, 2019 / 4:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ONGC Videsh sells Dec-loading Russian Sokol crude at highest premium in 5 yrs-sources

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) -

* Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude at a premium of around $8.3 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a spot tender, the highest since mid-2014 SOK-DUB, three trade sources told Reuters on Monday

* The 700,000-barrel cargo was offered to load between Dec. 7-13

* The buyer of the cargo was not immediately known

* Prior to this, Exxon Mobil sold two November-loading Russian Sokol crude cargoes at premiums of around $6.9 a barrel to Dubai quotes (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below