MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank is in talks to provide financing for a deal involving mid-sized food retailer O’Key, but it does not plan to buy it, CEO German Gref said on Tuesday.

Six industry sources told Reuters last week that Sberbank was in talks to buy O’Key. O’Key said on Friday that Sberbank had expressed interest in its hypermarket business. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)