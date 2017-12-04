FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says no plan to boycott Olympics because of doping scandal
December 4, 2017 / 12:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin says no plan to boycott Olympics because of doping scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it is not discussing a possible boycott by Moscow of the 2018 Winter Olympic in Pyeongchang if the International Olympic Committee decides to ban Russia from the Games over alleged state-sponsored doping.

“No, it’s not being discussed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

The IOC is set to decide on Tuesday on the participation of Russian athletes at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The IOC has been re-testing all Russian athletes’ samples from the 2014 Games following disclosures by Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Moscow’s suspended anti-doping laboratory, of a scheme to cover up home competitors’ positive samples. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
