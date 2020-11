MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told an online conference between Russian and OPEC officials on Tuesday that it was important to strengthen cooperation in the natural gas industry.

Cooperation between OPEC and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) could be enhanced in particular, he said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edmund Blair)