Russian and Saudi energy ministers to meet at G20 -RIA

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak will meet his Saudi counterpart at the G20 summit in Argentina and discuss an oil output reduction in 2019, RIA news agency cited Novak as saying on Friday.

He was also reported to have said that Russia’s 2019 oil output is expected at the same level as this year but could be adjusted, depending on a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members.

Producer group OPEC and its allies are meeting in Vienna next week to discuss oil production. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by David Goodman)