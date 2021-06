ST PETERSBURG, June 3 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday it was premature to talk about output decisions due to be made by the so-called OPEC+ group of oil producers in August.

Novak said the group would look at seasonal demand growth and also consider the potential return of Iranian oil supplies to the market. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)