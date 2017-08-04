FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Russia's Otkritie Bank talking to potential investors about capital boost - source
August 4, 2017 / 4:50 PM / 6 days ago

Russia's Otkritie Bank talking to potential investors about capital boost - source

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank, Russia's largest private bank, is talking to a number of potential investors as it seeks to boost its capital, a source close to the bank told Reuters on Friday.

The source said the talks were a part of the bank's "regular business process," without identifying the potential investors or providing other details.

Otkritie declined to comment.

Otkritie Bank is 65 percent owned by Otkritie Holding, which in turn is owned by a group of executives from Lukoil, VTB bank, Otkritie and others. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Katya Golubkova; editing by Christian Lowe and Adrian Croft)

