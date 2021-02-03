Russia's Novak says Russia aiming for 100% OPEC+ compliance - TASS

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a joint press conference with Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud (not pictured) at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that Russia is aiming to be 100% compliant with its deal with OPEC and other leading oil producers to reduce output to support the global oil market, the TASS news agency reported.

Novak also said that it was important to watch the oil output of producers that are not members of the deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, known as OPEC+, the RIA news agency reported.