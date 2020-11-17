Russian online retailer Ozon expects to raise up to $825 mln in U.S. IPO

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the pick-up point of the Ozon online retailer in Moscow, Russia March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

(Reuters) - Russian online retailer Ozon Holdings is looking to raise up to $825 million from a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company, which filed its registration statement for the IPO earlier this month, said it expects to price the offering of 30 million American depositary shares (ADS) between $22.50 and $27.50 apiece.

Ozon plans to list the shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “OZON”.

Like most e-commerce firms, Ozon has recorded increased online orders during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdown measures keep people at home.

The company is considering listing its ADS in Moscow along with or shortly after its U.S. IPO, Reuters had reported.