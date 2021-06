MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Russian online retailer Ozon will launch its service in Kazakhstan this year, Chief Executive Alexander Shulgin said at an e-commerce forum on Tuesday.

Ozon wants to achieve online transaction volumes of around $34 billion in five years and a third of Russia’s rapidly expanding e-commerce market, its chief operating officer told Reuters last month. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)