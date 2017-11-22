FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: we'll spare no effort to defend lawmaker Kerimov detained in France
November 22, 2017 / 9:27 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Kremlin: we'll spare no effort to defend lawmaker Kerimov detained in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow would do everything in its power to defend the lawful interests of Russian businessman and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov arrested by French police at Nice airport on Monday in connection with a tax evasion case.

“Intensive work is now being carried out by the foreign ministry,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. “We will do everything in our power to protect his lawful interests.” (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)

