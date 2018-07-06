Russian authorities prepare to soften pension reform - sources

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russian authorities are considering ways to soften a plan to raise the pension age, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters, following protests and a slide in President Vladimir Putin’s popularity ratings.

The government announced its plan last month to raise the retirement age for men to 65 from 60 and for women to 63 from 55 to ease pressure on state coffers from an ageing population and weak economic growth made worse by the impact of sanctions. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Nikolskaya Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Gareth Jones)