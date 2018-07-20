FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 1:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Putin says he doesn't like pension reform plans - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he did not like any of the proposed options for raising the retirement age, a reform being discussed by parliament that has dented his approval ratings, RIA news agency reported.

Putin said no final decision had been taken on raising the retirement age, a day after Russian lawmakers backed the proposal in a preliminary vote as the government looks for extra money for the budget. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Christian Lowe)

