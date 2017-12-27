FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financials
December 27, 2017 / 4:59 PM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Renova sells its stake in Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, context)

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg’s Renova Group has sold its stake in Russian gold producer Petropavlovsk, Renova spokesman Andrey Shtorkh told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The deal is closed, we are not disclosing the details,” Shtorkh said. He declined to disclose the price of the deal and the buyer of the stake.

Petropavlovsk declined to comment.

The Interfax news agency reported that the 22 percent stake in Petropavlovsk was purchased by Kazakh businessman Kenges Rakishev, the former largest shareholder in Kazakhstan’s Kazkommertsbank and a co-owner of Kazakhstan-focused base metals producer Central Asia Metals via his Cyprus-based firm Fincraft Holdings Ltd.

Rakishev was not available for immediate comment. According to Kazakhstan’s finance ministry Fincraft is affiliated with another Rakishev firm, SAT & Company.

Part of Rakishev’s stake - 9 percent - is currently held by VTB, Russia’s second largest lender, as part of their REPO borrowing deal, a separate regulatory statement by Petropavlovsk showed.

Shares in Petropavlovsk, which owns gold deposits in Russia’s far eastern Amur region, were unchanged in London by 1619 GMT.

Its market capitalisation has risen 8 percent so far this year to $331 million, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.