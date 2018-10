MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest housebuilder, PIK Group, has drawn a 19.9 billion rouble ($301.18 million) credit line from VTB bank, the state lender said on Wednesday.

The loan is part of a financing deal signed by VTB and PIK on the construction of a residential property, a statement from VTB said. ($1 = 66.0725 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Sichkar Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)