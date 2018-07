MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest housebuilder PIK Group said on Friday its board has recommended a dividend of 22.71 roubles per share from the previous years’ profit.

The total payout is seen at 15 billion roubles. ($237 million). ($1 = 63.4075 roubles) (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)