Russian govt recommends Mikhail Poluboyarinov to become CEO of Aeroflot

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Russian government said on Wednesday it had recommended Mikhail Poluboyarinov to become CEO of Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot.

Two aviation industry sources had told Reuters last week that Poluboyarinov, CEO of Russia’s State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK), was the main candidate to lead the airline after its head Vitaly Saveliev was named transport minister.

The government, which is Aeroflot’s controlling shareholder, said it would send its recommendation to the airline in the near future and that it would be put to a vote.

In a separate statement, the government said it had recommended Yevgeny Dietrich, the country’s former transport minister, as the new head of GTLK.

Russia last week carried out an unexpected cabinet shake-up, which also included the promotion of long-time energy minister Alexander Novak to the post of deputy prime minister.