Russian journalist dies after setting herself on fire: local media

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian journalist died on Friday after setting herself on fire in front of the local branch of the interior ministry in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, a day after her apartment was searched by police, according to local media.
Prior to her self-immolation, Irina Slavina wrote on her Facebook page: “I ask you to blame the Russian Federation for my death.”
Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Mark Trevelyan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.