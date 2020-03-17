Healthcare
March 17, 2020 / 6:17 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Russian politician, writer Limonov dies at the age of 77 - Interfax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Eduard Limonov, a leader of the Other Russia opposition movement, writer, and Soviet dissident, died at the age of 77 in Moscow, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing his political party.

Limonov, a flamboyant character known for his goatee beard, spent part of his life in the United States and in France. His best known book was ‘It’s me, Eddie’, about a Russian immigrant in New York City.

Interfax said the cause of his death was not immediately clear. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below