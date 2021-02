FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition figure Lyubov Sobol takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian law enforcement on Thursday charged Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, with breaching COVID-19 restrictions by calling on people to join a nationwide protest last month, her lawyer said.

The case against Sobol is part of a police crackdown on Navalny’s allies after they staged nationwide rallies to protest his imprisonment.