Russian police detain Kremlin critic Navalny at passport control

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detained by Russian police at passport control late on Sunday after flying back to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned last summer, a Reuters witness said.

Russia’s FSIN prison authority confirmed that officers had detained the prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, the Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova, Maria Vasilyeva and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson)