UK says will offer Germany help to investigate poisoning of Putin-critic Navalny

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain will offer all the help it can to Germany in its investigation into what Germany says is evidence that a critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin has been poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok family.

Toxology tests of blood samples from Alexei Navalny conducted at a German military laboratory produced what Germany called “unequivocal evidence” that he was poisoned with Novichok.

“We’ll stand ready to offer all the support that’s available to help Germany to investigate and to take action as necessary,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Britain says Russia used Novichok to poison former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the southern English city of Salisbury in 2018. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)