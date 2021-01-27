Further sanctions on Russia under review, says UK foreign office minister

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Britain is keeping any further sanctions on Russian individuals over the detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny under review, a minister for the foreign office, Wendy Morton, said on Wednesday, adding she would not comment on future designations.

“We keep further sanctions designations under constant review,” Morton told parliament. “However it would not be appropriate to comment at this stage on possible future designations as this could undermine their impact.” (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Alistair Smout)