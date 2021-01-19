UK says real way to put pressure on Russia is through OPCW

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was the way to put pressure on Russia, responding to questions about Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and Moscow’s influence in Britain.

“We’re leading efforts in the OPCW, which is the real action that will send a message to Russia,” Raab told parliament, also referring to sanctions imposed on some individuals last year.