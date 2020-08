LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said he was deeply concerned by reports that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been poisoned.

“I am deeply concerned by reports that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been poisoned on a flight to Moscow and is now in a coma in intensive care,” Raab said in a Tweet on Thursday.

“My thoughts are with him and his family”. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)