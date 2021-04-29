Russia opens new criminal case against Navalny: allies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian authorities have opened a new criminal case against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for allegedly setting up a non-profit organisation that infringed on the rights of citizens, his allies said on Thursday.
Navalny, 44, is serving a 2-1/2 year jail sentence for parole violations on an earlier conviction that he says was politically motivated.
