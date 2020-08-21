Kremlin critic to remain in Siberian hospital until condition stabilises - chief doctor

OMSK, Russia, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The chief doctor at the Siberian hospital where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is being treated said on Friday that he would remain there until his condition stabilised.

Navalny’s wife appealed to President Vladimir Putin in a letter earlier on Friday to allow him to be transported to Germany to receive medical assistance, but Russian doctors have said his condition is too unstable for him to be moved from hospital.

Navalny, 44, is in a serious condition after drinking tea on Thursday morning that his allies believe was laced with poison. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams)